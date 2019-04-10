Oregon deputies raid bathroom with guns drawn, find trapped Roomba

An Oregon woman called authorities to report a burglar in her bathroom; armed deputies find that the suspect happens to be a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday social media post, deputies received a call Monday afternoon at 1:48 p.m., saying there someone is in her bathroom.

She told police she could see shadows under the bathroom door.

In just one minute, multiple deputies responded to the house and surround it. Deputies even requested canine come to the scene to assist them.

After several demands to come out of the bathroom, the suspect never came out. With guns drawn, deputies opened the door to find the suspect was an automated robot vacuum.

A deputy cleared the call stating, “As we entered the home we could hear 'rustling' in the bathroom. We made several announcements and the 'rustling' became more frequent. We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner.”