Organized crime syndicate busted in Muhlenberg County after investigation

Several people were sentenced as the result of a six-month drug trafficking investigation in Muhlenberg County.

The investigation by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police Desi, Kentucky State Police, Central City Police, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the South Central Drug Task Force uncovered an operation that was trafficking large amounts of meth weekly from Louisville into Muhlenberg County and other surrounding counties.

Several people were arrested and several search warrants were executed that resulted in a substantial amount of meth being recovered.

Five key individuals, Anton Morton, of Louisville, Jaimie Vincent, of Logan County, Antonio Lorusso, Jennifer English and Jessica Wood, all of Muhlenberg County, were charged with Engaging in or Organized crime-Criminal Syndicate, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree (Meth).

Morton received a 20 year sentence, Vincent received a 20 year sentence, Lorusso received a 20 year sentence, English received a 12 year sentence and Wood received a 10 year sentence.