Our Last Day On This Cool Trend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Grab the umbrella and rain jacket as we have an overcast and rainy day outside. Rain is likely through much of our Wednesday, along with cool temperatures once again. Then get set for a flip in the pattern! Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s with more sunshine and gusty southwest winds Thursday. The warmup will be accompanied by periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend however, as an unsettled pattern shapes up.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Periods of Rain, Cool

High 64, Low 59, winds SE-8

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy, Much Warmer

High 83, Low 63, winds SW-15, G-25

FRIDAY: Breezy & Warm, a Shower or T/Shower Possible

High 82, Low 64, winds SW-14

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

