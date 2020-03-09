Over 2 dozen horse racing professionals charged in drug scam

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York have charged over two dozen horse trainers, veterinarians and others in what they describe as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to race faster.

The charges were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman scheduled a news conference to discuss the charges.

Prosecutors noted in the indictments that professional horse racing is a $100 billion industry followed by millions of fans worldwide. Racehorses can sell at auction for well over $1 million.

Authorities say the drugs can cause horses to overexert themselves, leading to heart issues or death.

