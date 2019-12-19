Over 400 Stuffed Animals Collected During Teddy Bear Toss

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- The campus police department for WKU collected over 400 stuffed animals during the teddy bear toss at halftime of the Men's Basketball game against Kentucky Wesleyan.

This was the second year campus police partnered with the Toys for Tots Foundation and WKU Athletics.

Campus police thanked the community for help in this year's toss.

"Thanks to the huge support from the WKU community. This year Toys for Tots will be able to donate a stuffed animal to 100 more kids than they did last year"

In total, 443 stuffed animals were collected during the toss, about 100 more stuffed animals from last year.

All the stuffed animals collected will be handed out to kids all across the region for Christmas.

 
