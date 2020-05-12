Over 90 Med Center Health employees test positive for COVID-19 since mid-March

Med Center Health confirms 95 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started in mid-March.

Nearly 3,800 team members work Med Center Health.

Thirty-eight of the employees that tested positive have returned to work.

"These numbers are not surprising given the community-level spread of the virus and the size of our workforce," said Jill Payne, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Med Center Health.

In a statement, Payne added, "Med Center Health continues to follow all state, public health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance to keep our patients and employees as safe as possible. This includes proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), social distancing, good hand hygiene, enhanced sanitizing and disinfecting, and appropriate masking. Med Center Health also continues to strictly follow state requirements regarding the amount of time employees must be off work following a positive test or exposure."