Over nine thousand people tested in Warren County, appointments still available

Free coronavirus testing continues in Bowling Green the week of May 25.

The Kroger Drive-Thru testing will be hosted at Basil Griffin Park, located at 2055 Three Springs Road.

Testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this week. To register for an appointment, click here.

The health department says over 9,200 people in Warren County have been tested over the last six to eight weeks.

"Warren County has been phenomenal over the last month and when we compare Warren County to the other counties in the state, we are testing two to three times the amount for the percentage of the population," said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director with Barren River District Health Department.

Through an additional partnership with Walmart, testing at the Morgantown Road location is also taking place in the parking lot from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Click here to register for an appointment.