The Owensboro Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

Michael Schroeder was last seen in Owensboro on May 15, 2020.

Description

- 17-years-old

- White male

- 5" 8"

- 160 lbs.

- Brown hair

- Hazel eyes

If you have any information that may help us locate this juvenile, please call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.