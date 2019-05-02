Owensboro fugitive arrested in Hart County

An Owensboro fugitive is behind bars Thursday after an arrest in Hart County.

On May 1, 2019 Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff's Office along with detectives assigned to the Great Hardin County Narcotics task force received information about a fugitive, wanted in multiple jurisdictions.

42-year-old, Joseph Salle, was arrested on multiple outstanding felony warrants.

Salle was charged with:

Possession of Controlled Substance- methamphetamine,

Burglary, 2nd degree

Resisting Arrest

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Failure to report a Parole Officer

Absconding Parole Supervision

Failure to comply with the treatment of substance abuse

Receiving stolen property (under $10,000)

Providing a False Name to a Peace Officer

At the time of the arrest, Salle was also in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Salle is lodged in the Hart County Jail.