Owensboro fugitive arrested in Hart County

Mundfordville, Ky. (WBKO) -- An Owensboro fugitive is behind bars Thursday after an arrest in Hart County.
On May 1, 2019 Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff's Office along with detectives assigned to the Great Hardin County Narcotics task force received information about a fugitive, wanted in multiple jurisdictions.
42-year-old, Joseph Salle, was arrested on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
Salle was charged with:
Possession of Controlled Substance- methamphetamine,
Burglary, 2nd degree
Resisting Arrest
Tampering with Physical Evidence
Failure to report a Parole Officer
Absconding Parole Supervision
Failure to comply with the treatment of substance abuse
Receiving stolen property (under $10,000)
Providing a False Name to a Peace Officer
At the time of the arrest, Salle was also in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Salle is lodged in the Hart County Jail.