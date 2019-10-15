Owensboro man arrested after multi-county pursuit

An Owensboro man is arrested after leading police on a multi-county chase.

Warren County Sheriff Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a truck on I-165 northbound near the 8 mile marker just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say 30-year-old Levi Lyons, of Owensboro, fled from deputies at a high rate of speed. The Warren County Sheriff's Deputies stopped the pursuit as Lyons drove into Butler County.

A Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer found the truck at the 27 mile marker of I-165 where the pursuit began again. As the pursuit entered Ohio County a tire deflation device was used and two of Lyon's tires deflated. Lyons then struck two marked Kentucky State Police Cruisers with his truck.

A Kentucky State Police trooper then performed a legal intervention (pit maneuver) with his cruiser causing Lyons to spin sideways to a stop near the 55 mile marker of I-165.

Lyons was arrested and taken to the Ohio County Jail. A mugshot is not currently available.

Levi D. Lyons was charged by the Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

• Murder - Police Officer (Attempt)

• Assault, 2nd Degree - Police Officer

• DUI (Aggravated Circumstance) 1st Offense

• Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree - Police Officer

• Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

• Operating on a Suspended Operators License

• Possession of Open Alcohol Container in a Motor Vehicle

• Failure to or Improper Signal

• Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)