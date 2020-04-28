P' Sunny, Breezy and Warm Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, April 28 2020

Look for another mainly sunny start to the day Tuesday, as high pressure remains in control for one more day. Breezy, but warm conditions will persist this afternoon, as the atmosphere gears up for it's next rain event. Highs today will climb into the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Expect showers to develop very late Tuesday night into Wednesday Morning. Up to 1"-1.5" of rain will be possible with this system along with a few thunderstorms. Behind that system, high pressure will work back in to end the work week and bring sunshine and warmer temperatures through Saturday. We're back into the 80s for the first weekend of May, with rain chances returning Sunday.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 77, Low 59, winds SW-12, G-25

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with Showers and Thunderstorms

High 67, Low 48, winds SW-12, G-30

THURSDAY Showers Early, then Clearing, Cooler

High 62, Low 46, winds NW-11

