POLICE: Edward Belfour arrested for alcohol intoxication and criminal mischief

A Texas man is arrested for alcohol intoxication and criminal mischief after a complaint from the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa of a drunk and disorderly subject. The caller told police the man charged him and damaged property in the hotel.

When police arrived, they found Edward Belfour lying on the floor holding a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the drywall above a window and was kicking the spa door. Police say Belfour had slow, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, could barely stand up, had the strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and was not being compliant with officers as they tried to put handcuffs on him.

The caller was locked in the spa room was the caller who told police Belfour was drinking downstairs and tried to fight a manager in the bar. The caller told police Belfour was hitting a glass window downstairs in anger and was trying to force his way into the locked spa room.

Belfour was arrested and charged with criminal mischief 3rd degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place.