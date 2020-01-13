BOWLING GREEN POLICE: Girlfriend arrested after being accused of stabbing boyfriend

On Sunday morning at 1:21 a.m., officers from the Bowling Green Police Department went to Industrial Drive for a report of a stabbing.

Police said a man had a small stab wound to his left forearm.

His girlfriend, Ashlynn Rucker, spoke to police saying "it's my fault", " I stabbed him". She also told police they'd been drinking tequila. Officers found a small paring knife.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Rucker was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. She's charged with assault 2nd degree - domestic violence.

