BOWLING GREEN POLICE: Girlfriend arrested after being accused of stabbing boyfriend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky, (WBKO) - On Sunday morning at 1:21 a.m., officers from the Bowling Green Police Department went to Industrial Drive for a report of a stabbing.
Police said a man had a small stab wound to his left forearm.
His girlfriend, Ashlynn Rucker, spoke to police saying "it's my fault", " I stabbed him". She also told police they'd been drinking tequila. Officers found a small paring knife.
The man was taken to the hospital.
Rucker was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. She's charged with assault 2nd degree - domestic violence.