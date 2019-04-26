Painting of Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway interchange at I-65 at exit 43 expected to create lane closures

A project to paint the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway interchange at Interstate 65 at exit 43, is expected to create overnight lane closures beginning on Tuesday, April 30. Two lanes in the northbound direction only will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m. The closures are expected to take place nightly for approximately two weeks.

Once the northbound direction is completed crews will switch to the southbound direction and two lanes will be closed. The work is very weather dependent so it is possible the closure dates could change. Law enforcement will be present during the overnight hours when two lanes are closed. Motorists should slow down and use extreme caution while in this area. It is important for motorists to expect slowed or stopped traffic in the area of the lane closures.

The bridge painting is a routine maintenance project that project bridges from the elements of weather.

