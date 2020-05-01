Pan-Oston now developing shields for retailers

Pan-Oston usually makes fixtures and displays, but now they are developing something greatly needed in today's times.

"A lot of our customers are trying to protect their employees and protect their customers," said Jake Gabeler, Director of Sales and Marketing.

Chances are if you haven't already you will start to see the plastic safety shields at your local shopping centers and restaurants.

Pan-Oston explained to 13 News how important these are.

"That cuts down or eliminates any type of viruses that can be transmitted through the mouth or nose, " said Tony Houchens, Director of Quality Control Field Operator.

Seeing a need Pan-Oston decided to evolve with the times to find a way to serve their community.

"To keep everyone working we had to come up with a strategy and some different product offering. The shield was one of those ideas that we kind of took and just ran with it," said Gabeler,

The production of these shields not only benefits the community but the factory as well. Being able to produce these shields also gives them the opportunity to keep on their employees.

"To continue manufacturing when a lot of people have shut down during this time and put families in a very difficult spot and with us especially being employee-owned we care a lot about our employees and a lot about their desire to provide for their families. So this was an opportunity for us to use our ingenuity to come up with something different to allow our employees to keep working," said Makayla Harman, Materials Manager.

So far they have been able to ship out 25 thousand of the shields in the last four weeks.