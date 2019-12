The day shift at the Warren County Regional Jail will be presenting a Pancakes with Santa event at the KOA Campground as part of the Christmas Spectacular.

The pancake breakfast will be held on December 15, starting at 7:00A.M and lasting until 11:00A.M.

All the proceeds will help Santa bring Christmas to the Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries.

New unopened toys will also be accepted at the event.