Panda Express grand opening in Bowling Green involves fundraiser for non-profit

Panda Express on Scottsville Road opened its doors two weeks ago but on Wednesday the restaurant hosted a grand-opening.

Members from the Bowling Green community and Chamber of Commerce were invited to come out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The popular restaurant stop for orange chicken also hosted a fundraiser for the South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block, where 50% of the proceeds went to the organization.

"We decided on Kids on the Block because this is a foundation that helps kids in the community on education and also health," said Nixsa Rodriguez, area manager for Bowling Green and Nashville.

Panda Express is still hiring. If you are in the search of a job you can go to their store on Scottsville Road and apply.