Panda Express hosting Bowling Green hiring event

A popular Asian food restaurant is opening a new location in Bowling Green, and looking to hire about two dozen employees in doing so.

Panda Express will host a hiring event August 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their new location at 2500 Scottsville Road,

Representatives say they are looking to hire about 25 people for both associate and manager-level positions.

The Scottsville Road location will be the first Panda Express in Bowling Green off WKU's campus.

The chain encourages anyone interested in a job to visit this website ahead of the hiring event.