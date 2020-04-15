Pandemic inspires Simpson Co. to try to create community emergency fund

After their second death related to COVID-19, Simpson County plans to start their own emergency relief fund.

"It wouldn't be a fund that we were just donating to constantly, but it would be something that we could enact during a time of emergency and then call on our residents here to say, we're going to have some people in need. Anyone willing to make a donation here's a place you can put it," said Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive.

The idea is that when the county is in a state of emergency, the community fund would act as a financial source to help people directly impacted. The county government is already working to make this come to light, and they hope to have it up and running soon.

"If we're under a declared state of emergency, we would just have a community fund that people would donate to during that time of emergency so that we would have some funds that would directly help Simpson County residents," said Barnes.

Barnes added that it would totally be funded by donations and not use any county tax dollars.

To help the latest Simpson County family impacted by the death of their loved one, you can drop off checks or cash to Crafton Funeral Home.