Panhandling sign stolen off property, caught on surveillance camera

A panhandling sign has stood in front of Derek Greatorex's house on State Street in Bowling Green for almost two months, but as of Friday, it's gone and not by choice.

"I'm surprised it lasted this long really," said Greatorex.

Before heading to work Friday, Derek saw on his surveillance video three people approach his front yard, stare at the sign for several seconds before he says a female began to tear down his panhandling sign.

"From the video, you can see that their intent was to damage the sign. They looked around, they waited until people had left," said Greatorex.

The sign Derek says is to educate people on the negative effects of giving to panhandlers.

"To try and inform the public of the true facts and statistics about panhandling and homeless people and how contributing to panhandlers are hurting the situation," he said.

Bowling Green Police have warned the community to not give to those who are panhandling, but the law states panhandling is a protected form of speech under the First Amendment.

"I don't want to hurt the person that tore down the sign, I want to be able to inform the public of what is truly happening, using my first amendment right," Greatorex said.

Greatorex said by destroying his sign on his property, his right to free speech is being violated. "This person that thinks what I'm doing is violence and their violence is freedom of speech, that's just wrong."

He says if the suspect were to come forward, he wouldn't press charges.

"My hope is that somebody recognizes the people in the video and they'll call the police and we can put an end to this," Greatorex said.

Greatorex said he will be putting up more educational signs to help inform the public on the dangerous effects of giving to panhandlers.