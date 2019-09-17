Papa John's follows through with Simmons College donation amid feud with founder

Papa John's has delivered a $30,000 check to Simmons College, a historically black college in Louisville, for scholarships.

Last week, school and restaurant officials had a disagreement over whether that money would make it to students' accounts.

Officials at Simmons College said Papa John's originally planned to pull a $20,000 scholarship donation after learning that the pizza company's estranged founder was donating $1,000,000.

Founder John Schnatter left the company amid allegations of racism after using a slur during a conference call.

Papa John's disputed that they had pulled the donation, saying that Simmons College told them they couldn't accept the money.

The pizza company has now committed to a donation $10,000 higher than their original promise, which should provide 15 students with $2,000 scholarships.