Parade Day Nice, then BIG Changes!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Friday, December 6, 2019
Saturday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds, but the parades will be dry. It will be quite breezy Sunday into early next week as a more potent system moves in Sunday night and Monday with a good chance of rain. That will be followed by another Arctic plunge Tuesday with rain possibly ending as a little light snow early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be quite chilly next week with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s while nighttime lows drop into the 20s!
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Mild
High 54, Low 38, winds NE-6
SUNDAY: Breezy and Warm, Chance of Showers Late
High 57, Low 48, winds SW-13
MONDAY: Breezy with Showers Likely, Thunder Possible
High 62, Low 35, winds SW-16