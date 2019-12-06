Parade Day Nice, then BIG Changes!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, December 6, 2019

Saturday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds, but the parades will be dry. It will be quite breezy Sunday into early next week as a more potent system moves in Sunday night and Monday with a good chance of rain. That will be followed by another Arctic plunge Tuesday with rain possibly ending as a little light snow early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be quite chilly next week with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s while nighttime lows drop into the 20s!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Mild

High 54, Low 38, winds NE-6

SUNDAY: Breezy and Warm, Chance of Showers Late

High 57, Low 48, winds SW-13

MONDAY: Breezy with Showers Likely, Thunder Possible

High 62, Low 35, winds SW-16