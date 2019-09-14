Parade in Burkesville celebrating 100 years of the American Legion

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919. On September 16th of this year, they will be celebrating their 100 anniversary.

The legion is the largest Veterans Service Organization in the country. The legion has 138 posts in Kentucky. They even added a new post on Saturday in Ashland, Kentucky.

Post 119 kicked off the 100th Anniversary early with a parade downtown that not only included Vietnam Veterans, but a special World War Two Veteran as well.

"It is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion being chartered by congress. So we are celebrating the American Legion 100 years, our nation's heroes that are still here with us in conjunction with honoring the names on the wall down at the veterans park," said Wayne "Happy Trails" Spears, Post Leader American Legion 119.

"I'm the oldest member of post 119 and happy to be here," said Orestus Flowers, WWII Veteran.