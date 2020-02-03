Paradise Fossil Plant in Muhlenberg County retired

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) voted last year to retire the remaining coal-fired unit at its Paradise Fossil Plant in Muhlenberg County.

"We had a deadline of December 2020 to get the unit retired. So that occurred this past Saturday. There were no problems with the unit or anything we just removed it. It was a good time to remove it for load purposes so that is what happened on Saturday," said Jim Phelps, Engineering Manager.

Now that the coal industry has declined, energy companies are looking for more efficient ways to produce power.

Paradise Fossil Plant workers will see changes over the coming months as the demolition process begins.

"Current headcount right now is right around 125 here at the plant so basically those 125 will be affected in some way, either with a new job assignment at another location or changing what they do here as they transition to the demolition period," added Phelps.

Phelps said Paradise Fossil Plant was a major part of the community.

"I know it means a lot to everyone, I was born and raised in this area myself and paradise has always been here as long as I have been alive. So it is a big, it's just a legacy to be proud of and it's just progress is what it is. We are moving on to other things our needs have changed and it served the whole valley great," said Phelps.

The paradise fossil plant opened in 1963.