Paralympic athlete discusses if Coronavirus will affect 2020 Olympics

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus continuing to spread, some people are questioning if it will affect the 2020 summer Olympics.

The Olympics are set to take place this summer in Toyoko, Japan. No rescheduling announcements have been made due to the virus.

13 News spoke with a Gold Medal Paralympic athlete who plans to compete in the 2020 Olympics and she said she is training like normal.

"As of now, we are told that it is going to continue like we are going to have it," said Abby Dunkin, Paralympic Athlete Team USA. "So we are going to just train like we are going to have it and try not to let all the outside distract us from our goal and our training. So I can only control what I can control."

The 2020 summer Olympics are set to start on July 24th.