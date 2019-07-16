Park City officials working to bring distillery to town

City officials in Park City are hoping to one day add their town to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Recently city officials secured two different sources of funding for the project.

Mayor Larry Poteet says the city secured 110,000 dollars to be used to purchase the land and to clear it.

He says the money can be used if the environmental survey comes back good.

In addition, Poteet says the city secured a second source of funding, totaling 182,000 dollars to be used for site development including water and sewer infrastructure.

Officials are not disclosing where the site is, but they say it is 18 acres and the developer of the distillery is local.

“Well it’s not just for the city it’s for Barren County all together, just, if we get a tasting house and get on the trail of that the overflow of the tourists coming in would reach cave city, Glasgow, the agricultural part of it would help the farmers around here with the corn base selling to it," said Poteet. "It would just be a big win-win for everybody.”

Officials say Park City’s location to I-65 and Mammoth Cave make it a great location for a distillery and fits into the future plans of how Park City is growing.

Poteet told 13 News there is no timeline on when the environmental survey will be completed in order to move forward with the project.