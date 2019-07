Barren County Sheriff’s Deputies say a white GMC pickup driven by James Ferguson of Glasgow, was turning onto Old Mayfield Mill Road when Kristie Hendricks' Harley Davidson motorcycle hit Ferguson's truck from behind.

The motorcycle then continued into the oncoming lane, and collided with a semi that was traveling west on U.S. 68/80.

Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner's office. No other injuries were reported.