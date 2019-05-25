Park Rangers stress boating safety during Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend many families across South Central Kentucky are planning to spend the holiday camping or out on the lake.

At Barren River Lake State Park officials are expecting to see more than one thousand people camping and hundreds out boating.

"I'm so glad to see everybody wearing their life jackets today, all the boys and girls with their life jackets on," said Park Ranger Holly Myers.

Saturday, Myers and fellow Park Ranger Alicia Cannon patrolled Barren River Lake.

"Do you all have life jackets? Okay, you've got to have them in the boat with you," said Cannon to one group of kayakers.

Memorial Day weekend is said to be the unofficial kickoff to summer and the warm weather could bring hundreds of families out on the water.

"We just got our boat, first boat, October of last year and we're out here every weekend as long as it's not winter time," said Chris Cherry, who took his family out on their boat Saturday afternoon.

If you or your family members are planning to spend the holiday weekend at the lake, park rangers told 13 News there are a few things you should do.

"There is some essential safety equipment that everyone needs to make sure you have one your boat and, of course, maybe this is the first time that people have had their boats out this season so they need to make sure they are looking at those things before they get out there," said Myers.

Officials said to make sure your boat has a fire extinguisher, a life jacket for everyone on board, a sounding device such as a horn, and a throwable floatation device.

Myers said sometimes the easiest things to forget, like standing up while the boat is in motion, are the most important things to remember.

"Also riding up above the, maybe on the sun deck, back behind the boat that's also not safe," said Myers. "Anything where you're riding above the gunwales of the boat where you could fall overboard."

Though they are there to make sure rules are being followed, Myers said seeing families stay safe and have fun is what it's all about.

If you do not have a boat the beach areas at Barren River Lake are open from nine in the morning until sunset.