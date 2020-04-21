Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School staff visit students at home with wave parade

Spreading cheer to students whom they haven't seen in some time.

After learning that their students wouldn't return again this academic school year, Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School decided to visit their students at home with a PBC inspired wave parade.

"To be able to get everybody together today and just to be able to see the smiles on everyone's faces and know that we're going to see the kids and be able to put smiles on their faces means a lot because that's why we're here. We love these kids and we want to do all we can for them," said 4th grade teacher, Kendra Lowe.

The staff at PBC say Bowling Green Independent Schools are rooting for everyone and they can't wait for their students to be back and in their buildings as soon as possible.