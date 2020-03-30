Partly Sunny and Seasonable Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Sunday, March 30, 2020

A mix of sun and clouds is expected to start the week with seasonable highs in the mid 60s today. Overnight lows will be slightly cooler, falling into the upper 40s. Rain moves back in Tuesday with much cooler air behind it. We stay mostly dry through Friday with chances for rain returning by the weekend.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds

High 67, Low 47, winds NW-7

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Cool

Low 47, winds N-4

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers

High 50, Low 38, winds N-7

