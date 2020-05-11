Partly Sunny, but Still Cool Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, May 11, 2020

We'll be left in the wake of passing frontal boundary Monday, as Northwesterly breezes will keep things pleasant but a bit cooler with clouds off and on and highs around 60. Another cooler than average day will persist on Tuesday, as Canadian High pressure sets in, but then we'll see a flip in the pattern with temperatures expected in the 80s by Thursday! The warmer temperatures will come with various shower and thunderstorm chances each day, as we transition into the weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Cool

High 60, Low 42, winds NW-9

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold

Low 42, winds Light

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers Late

High 62, Low 49, winds SW-3

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams