Partnership brings high speed internet to rural Simpson County

Some areas of rural Simpson County will soon have high speed internet thanks to a newly formed collaboration.

Warren RECC and Franklin EPB Fiber are working together to offer up to a gigabit internet service to Warren RECC members in a pilot area.

If the pilot is successful the companies plan to expand their partnership.

"High speed internet is becoming something that's not a luxury anymore. People really rely on it; lot's of people work from their home. So it's very important to develop the county just like we have in the city. Other counties surrounding us don't have this yet and Simpson County is getting it rolled out already so it's a very big deal," said Bill Borders, GM Electric Plant Board in Franklin.

The pilot area includes around 350 Warren RECC members in northeast Simpson County as well as a smaller group southeast of Franklin.

Frankin EPB Fiber will begin taking sign-ups on October 15 for installation before the end of the year.

