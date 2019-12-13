Passenger, horse injured following horse-and-buggy vs. car collision in Franklin

On Thursday, a passenger in a buggy, as well as a horse, were injured following a crash with a car.

Early in the morning on December 12, Franklin Police say they responded to a vehicle versus horse and carriage injury collision.

They say it happened in the 3200 block of US 31W in the southbound lane around 6:25 a.m.

Police say Abe Miller, age 25 of Franklin, was operating a horse and carriage traveling south on US 31W when he was rear-ended by Cynthia Boggs, age 34 of Franklin.

Boggs was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

Police say at the time of the collision, it was dark, although the horse and carriage did have reflective tape on the rear, as well as two lanterns.

Boggs told police she did not see any lights on the carriage.

A passenger in the carriage, 23-year-old Amery Miller, of Franklin, was hurt in the accident and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The horse was also injured in the leg and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.