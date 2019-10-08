Passport fairs in Brownsville, other Kentucky towns in anticipation of holiday travel

Several post offices will be hosting Passport fairs across the state in the upcoming weeks.

Fairs serve customers on a first come, first served basis, and you don't have to make an appointment, though there is a limited capacity for acceptance.

In South Central Kentucky, Brownsville's post office will be hosting a fair Thursday, October 10, from 10 a.m. until noon. The U.S. Postal Service is located at 535 S. Main Street.

For more information on passport requirements, you can visit the State Department’s travel website.