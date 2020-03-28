Patient Advocate explains safety precautions for home health visits in Bowling Green

Seniors, as well as those who have severe underlying medical conditions, may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.

Seniors are advised by the CDC to stay home, wash your hands often, practice social distancing, avoid all travel and postpone or reschedule medical appointments that aren't medically necessary.

"Getting the word out about home health is really something great especially now with the COVID-19 because doctors are not going to be able to see their patients because a lot of our patients are seniors and they aren't supposed to get out," said Tyra Taylor Patient Advocate. "So this is a wonderful way to keep people safe."

Intrepid USA performs home health care services and they are taking extra precautions to keep their clients safe in Bowling Green.

"One thing that we are doing is we make sure that all of our clinicians and patients are safe, we are screening them before entering their cars, or before clinicians are entering homes, checking temperatures and screening for the COVID-19 symptoms," added Taylor.

Intrepid USA is also in the process of being able to provide telehealth services through a technology called TapCloud, which offers a

variety of unique capabilities, including secure virtual visits between the patient and clinician, as well as daily check-ins that take place between scheduled visits.

"It is a way of doing it virtually so we can actually see our patients and also we are doing it for ourselves right now as far as employees, screening ourselves checking our temperatures and then we are recording that," added Taylor. "So it is really going to something great that we are going to be able to offer our patients to be able to see them."

For more information about Intrepid USA and their COVID-19 safety measures click here.