Patrice McCrary named to Kentucky Board of Education

Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced today that new members of the Kentucky Board of Education have been appointed, an action Gov. Beshear has long promised would occur at the beginning of his term.

“This morning, I reorganized the state board of education and appointed new members who support public education,” said Gov. Beshear. “These members were not chosen based on any partisan affiliation, but based on their commitment to make our schools better – to put our children first.”

Patrice McCrary from Bowling Green was named to the new board.

McCrary spent 31 years in education, 26 of them teaching at

Cumberland Trace Elementary School. She was inducted into the National Teacher Hall of Fame in 2009, and was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the year in 2002.

“Andy and I promised to bring educators to the table to help us move public education forward for our children and families,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “By resetting the Board of Education and including experts in the field as our first action, we are keeping our promise to prioritize education in the Commonwealth.”

