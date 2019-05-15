The JA Classroom of the Week is Patrice McCrary’s Kindergarten class at Cumberland Trace Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Janna Goodnight who is the General Manager at Jewelry Barn. The Kindergarten Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Ourselves” and it uses storybook characters in read-aloud and hands-on activities to introduce the role people play in an economy. Through engaging, volunteer-led activities, young students learn about individual choices, money, the importance of saving and giving, and the value of work. Janna’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is interacting with the kids. “I loved hearing their interpretation of the lesson. Kids are smart, entertaining, and so appreciative of the time spent with them.” She also said, “I came away from this experience knowing I needed JA in my life just as much as the children.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,300 students during the 2017-2018 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.