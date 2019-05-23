Patriots, Trojanettes Win 15th District Championships

By  | 
Posted:

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) --- Wednesday results in high school baseball and high school softball:

High School Baseball:

14th District Tournament (Championship):

Bowling Green-----6
South Warren----4

15th District Tournament (Championship):

ACS-----8
Glasgow-----6

18th District Tournament (Championship):

LaRue County-----6
Green County-----2

High School Softball:

12th District Tournament (Championship):

Trinity (Whitesville)--------14
Grayson County-------2

15th District Tournament (Championship):

Barren County-----7
ACS-----1

18th District Tournament (Championship):

Green County-----10
LaRue County-----0

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus