Patriots, Trojanettes Win 15th District Championships

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) --- Wednesday results in high school baseball and high school softball:
High School Baseball:
14th District Tournament (Championship):
Bowling Green-----6
South Warren----4
15th District Tournament (Championship):
ACS-----8
Glasgow-----6
18th District Tournament (Championship):
LaRue County-----6
Green County-----2
High School Softball:
12th District Tournament (Championship):
Trinity (Whitesville)--------14
Grayson County-------2
15th District Tournament (Championship):
Barren County-----7
ACS-----1
18th District Tournament (Championship):
Green County-----10
LaRue County-----0