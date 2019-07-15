Patti Minter discusses "Insulin 4 All" initiative

On Monday, Kentucky Attorney General and State Representative Patti Minter spoke with healthcare providers and health organizations about rising drug costs.

They specifically talked about Insulin and how many in Kentucky are having to decide between paying bills or buying their life-saving medicine.

"Plenty of people who have been talking to me have told me, that if they were to need one more vial of insulin they'd have to decide whether or not they'd pay their rent or have their insulin. Or whether or not they'd pay their electric bill and have their insulin," said Minter.

Patti's "Insulin 4 All" initiative would cap a 30-day supply of insulin, regardless of the dosage, to no more than $100.