Patti Minter introduces bill that would protect Kentuckians with pre-existing conditions

State Representative Patti Minter stopped by 13 News today to talk about her new bill, Bill Request 180.

The bill would protect Kentuckians who might be dropped, denied or charged excessive surcharges from insurance companies due to pre-existing conditions.

Provisions to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is currently being challenged in federal court.

Minter says her biggest motivation has been watching her son battle type 1 diabetes, a condition that insurance companies consider pre-existing.

"The affordable care act was passed by congress in 2010 and although there has been controversy over that the one thing that every person in America has liked, across party lines, across all demographic groups is that you cannot be denied insurance because of a pre-existing condition. And preexisting conditions are so common one in two Kentuckians have one or more pre-existing conditions. Like diabetes, like heart disease, like asthma, COPD, Sleep apnea, orthopedic injuries can count as a pre-existing condition. So most people have this as a factor in their lives, if not for them for one of their family members," said Minter. "And one of the things that are happening right now is that there is a court challenge to the affordable care act and there is some talk that parts of it or all of it might be repealed by Congress. While I don't think the congress part is very likely, the federal courts you never know that is going to happen. And four states have already passed what I would call insurance policy bills. that if the ACA were to be struck down or repealed by congress then state law would kick in.

Minter will begin finding co-sponsors for her bill before the next legislative session beginning January 6th.

You can read her bill by clicking here for more information.