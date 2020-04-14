Paul Manafort asks for home confinement, citing coronavirus threat

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to serve his sentence in home confinement instead of prison due to concerns about COVID-19.

Paul Manafort arrives in court on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Manafort’s lawyers made the request on his behalf, sending a letter to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Monday afternoon.

The letter outlined several health problems the 71-year-old faces, including liver and respiratory issues, and referred to Manafort as a “high-risk” inmate for coronavirus-related complications.

He is not asking to be released from custody, which he would need to take up with a judge.

Manafort has been behind bars since June 2018. He’s serving a 7.5-year sentence for bank and tax fraud and foreign lobbying-related crimes.

The charges he was convicted on stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference.

