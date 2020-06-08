Peaceful protest takes place in Russellville Kentucky

A group from Russellville, Kentucky called '5th and More" worked together to put on a peaceful protest and march in their city.

Peaceful protest taking place today in Russellville, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/63CWI8mNTu — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) June 7, 2020

The protest included a wide range of speakers and included a man who has been marching for civil rights since the 1960s.

Charles Neblett, lives in Russellville and is a Civil Rights Activist and was also a member of The Freedom Singers.

"I fought for freedom when I was young, and who would've thought I'd still be fighting," said Charles Neblett, Civil Rights Activist,

Among the list of speakers at the protest even included Neblett's son.

"It is good that you are here but we are also not here to make you feel comfortable, black people have been living in discomfort for a long time," said Kamero Neblett.

During the event 13 News got to sit down for an interview with Charles Neblett.

I asked him what would be his message to the world right now?

"That everybody recognizes other people as human beings. If we can look at everybody as human beings it would change a lot of behavior. We have to look at people as human beings and treat them as such," added Neblett.

Mr. Neblett also addressed that there needs to be goals and until those goals are met nothing will change.

"The goal is about changing the structure of racism. We have got to change the structure of institutions because racism is embedded in our institutions. Government institutions, our schools, employment, everything is embedded in there and we have got to change all of that, and people have to see that we have to change all of that.

Until we have changed those institutions that run this country, who once said that I was only three-fifths of a human being-- I wasn't a full human being. They haven't seen us as a human being yet.

They did not see that man George Floyd as a human being. You can sit in front of the world, put your knee on his neck until his life flows out of him that man is not human, he's not human. He doesn't look at me as being human," added Neblett.

Just like he did so long ago, Mr.Neblett along with his family and a large crowd behind him marched from 6th street to the old courthouse in Russellville.

Following the march, local law enforcement held a question and answer session with the public to address any concerns they had.