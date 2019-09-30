Peak rate days still pose problems for Glasgow EPB customers

At the Fine Arts Bistro in Glasgow, Monday felt like any other day despite the extra effort made to have coffee ready for customers.

Monday was a peak rate day for Glasgow EPB customers and for those at the bistro it means planning their coffee accordingly so their bill is as low as possible.

"For example, our coffee roaster, we have tweaked those days a little bit so where Sandy, the owner, will roast on say Sunday night instead of a Monday morning at 9 o'clock," said Kelly Underwood, Manager of the Fine Arts Bistro.

These kind of changes are what officials with Glasgow EPB recommend to their customers.

"So if you're not home there's really no reason for you to be heating and cooling your house more than it needs to be, so making sure your thermostat is set to a degree where you are going to be comfortable when you get home, but it's not cooling or heating unnecessarily," said Terryn Varney, with the Glasgow Electric Plant Board. "So we offer home energy workshops and they are completely free for our customers and all you have to do is reach out to me and request one. I can come to church groups or organizations and we spend about an hour with you talking about all the different things that customers can do to lower their bills."

Despite making changes, the peak days can still rack up a large bill for customers.

Under the surface of the issue are deeper problems like homes not being up to code and families on a low income.

"You know that people that are on SSI may get 771 a month," said Stacy Janes, Administrative Coordinator for the Glasgow Community Relief Fund. "If your rent is 500 and you're not income-based housing the majority of your money then is going to rent."

While customers can choose between a fixed plan or a variable plan for their electric bills not many other options exist.

In Glasgow, the Community Relief Fund helps those who qualify with up to 250 dollars a year on their electric bill.

Officials with the community relief fund said in the last year they helped more than 350 families, though not all of those are Glasgow EPB customers.

They also recommend anyone looking to rent should call EPB and get an estimate of the monthly utility bill for the property before renting.