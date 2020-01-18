Peanuts 4 Pulley fundraiser at Logans Roadhouse in Bowling Green.

Logans Roadhouse in Bowling Green is using their famous peanuts buckets for a good cause.

Peanuts 4 Pulley has been a week long fundraiser to help Officer Ed Pulley pay for his medical costs.

Those who donated received a free bag of peanuts with a free appetizer coupon attached

"It has been varying between people getting all the change they can out of their pocketbook to someone literally walking in an giving us 100 dollars," said Ashley with Logan's Roadhouse.

The goal by Saturday night is to have raised $800 for the Bowling Green Police Officer.