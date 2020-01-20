Peanuts for Pulley raises $700

Over the past couple of weeks, 13 News has been bringing you continuing coverage of various fundraisers that have supported Bowling Green Police Officer Ed Pulley, who is battling cancer.

Logan's Roadhouse in Bowling Green hosted a week long fundraiser called, "Peanuts for Pulley" to help the Pulley family pay for transportation and medical expenses. Those who donated received a free bag of peanuts with a free appetizer coupon attached.

"Our goal was to meet $100 a day, we were hoping to far surpass that but we were all excited that we were able to reach it. We take a lot of pride in being the authentic American roadhouse and giving back to our community, our veterans, all of our current service members and our first responders," said service manager at Logan's Roadhouse, Lexie Spohn

By the end of the fundraising week, Logan's Roadhouse raised $700 for officer Pulley. They want to say thank you to everyone who supports our law enforcement community.



