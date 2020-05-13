Pediatric cases of COVID-19 rise in Warren County, doctor says severe cases are rare

On Wednesday, Governor Beshear reported 72 new COVID-19 cases in Warren County, including 14 children.

"The number of kids having coronavirus is probably greatly underestimated," said Dr. Kelly Kries, a pediatrician at Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates.

Many doctors believe many children are asymptomatic, which is why we under recognize how many children have the virus.

"I've seen anywhere from 25 to New York they're estimating anywhere from 80-percent of kids might have it now," said Dr. Kries.

These percentages are why it's more important than ever to keep our kids away from vulnerable populations.

"Children are the vectors. They're the ones that infect the rest of us," said Dr. Kries.

In Kentucky, as of Tuesday, there have been 258 cases of COVID-19 among infants to 19-year-olds. Roughly 29% of those cases come from the Barren River District area.

"As far as our risk for our children, our children are going to really well," explained Dr. Kires. "I mean, always, there are some outliers, there is always a rare risk that a child is going to have a severe syndrome."

Additionally, the U.S. has seen more reports of a rare inflammatory condition that could be tied to the virus called, Inflammatory Multi-System Syndrome. At least 13 states are now reporting cases of the syndrome. Kentucky is one of them seeing two cases, one of which has a ten-year-old on a ventilator at one point, but Gov. Beshear said Wednesday the child was no longer intubated.

"Whether or not coronavirus is increasing the incidents - it may be. So, that's something we were gonna have to watch for," said Dr. Kries.

Meanwhile, there has been no official decision if kids K through 12 will return to school in the fall for in-person instruction.

"As far as schools, I think that as we get more data we will get more confident that hopefully this fall we will be able to," said Dr. Kries.

She added that GI symptoms can be more prevalent in children with COVID-19.