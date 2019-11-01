Vice President Mike Pence joins Gov. Bevin on campaign trail ahead of election

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in London Kentucky Friday morning to team up with Governor Matt Bevin as Bevin hopes to rally the GOP base ahead of Tuesday's election.

The two made various stops throughout Eastern Kentucky, first stopping at Shep's restaurant in Corbin for burgers and fries then a brief stop in Williamsburg where the two joined Congressman Hal Rogers where they each addressed first responders, thanking them for their service.

But between stops before Bevin's rally in London, everyone got back on the bus but there was a new guest onboard. Me.

I spoke with Bevin and Pence on issues affecting the nation and the commonwealth.

First the impeachment inquiry.

"Democrats in Washington have been trying to overturn the will of the American people. And now they're back at it again. They were saying that there was collusion, obstruction until the Justice Department found no collision no obstruction case closed," said Pence. "Now with this week's vote they're moving forward with the so-called impeachment inquiry. I think the people of Kentucky, the people of America are tired of the endless investigations and the partisan impeachment."

Then the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"Well, I couldn't be more proud of the tremendous courage of U.S Special Forces and the decisiveness of our commander and chief of this successful raid this Saturday night that brought the most wanted man in the world to justice. The leader of ISIS is dead and America is safer and the world is safer as a result," said Pence.

Bevin spoke about Kentuckians with pre-existing conditions

"I've been the Governor for four years, not one person has lost coverage during the last four years due to a pre-existing condition. No policy that I have put in place. No policy that I have advocated for. No policy that has come down from the federal level is talking about taking away (coverage) for pre-existing conditions," said Bevin. "In fact, I'm the only person between myself and Andy Beshear who has actually lost coverage due to a pre-existing condition and I lost that coverage when his father was the governor eight years ago."

The day ended with Bevin's rally in London at the optimist club, Vice President Pence flying back to Washington and Bevin continuing his tour ahead of Tuesday's election.

​

