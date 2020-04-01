People struggle to file unemployment due overworked system and lack of support

The coronavirus pandemic has led to thousands of Kentuckians losing their jobs, and or businesses. Those people are scrambling to make ends meet while they wait for their unemployment benefits to kick in. Some, can’t even file at all.

Gov. Beshear has expanded unemployment benefits to people typically not covered by unemployment to also include self-employed, independent contractors, freelance workers, substitute teachers, childcare workers employed by religious-affiliated organizations and nonprofits.

Meanwhile, the unemployment system in Kentucky has been flooded with people trying to file for those unemployment benefits.

People like Sandy Guillot are feeling the impact of the overworked unemployment system right now.

"I've sent multiple emails begging for help,” she said. “The anxiety has played over on us because their system is not updated but they're not giving us a date that we can even anticipate getting some problems solved with it.”

Her husband was self-employed, and she says they've run into a roadblock where they can't move forward with filing online.

“It's my husband’s income that we rely on,” she said. “I understand the system was thrown a curve-ball, but at the same time it all should have been prepared a little bit earlier we were told we were working with a system that's way out of date anyway.”

Gage Nelson works in the mall and was temporarily laid off. He was able to complete his filing all online but ran into a different issue.

“It was kind of confusing on the people that lost their job because of COVID-19 verse the people that lost their job for another reason. I feel like they haven't been able to kinda separate those two yet,” said Nelson.

He and Sandy's family say they luckily have savings to hold them over, but that's only for now.

“If it goes past the summer I'm not really sure what I'm going to do - definitely going to be relying on unemployment,” said Nelson.

Through the layoffs, the uncertainty, the unfamiliar and the unprecedented, it's once again time that will make this right.

“We are going to get this right, we do need some patience,” said Gov. Beshear in a press conference this week.

To access your account summary page, uiclaims.des.ky.gov.

Unemployment Insurance claims will be filed on a specific day of the week, based on the first letter of your last name.

The Bowling Green area number for unemployment help is (270) 746-7425.

On Wednesday evening, Gov. Beshear says they updated the website and phone lines systems. He added that benefits are extended for three weeks. An additional $600 a week will be added to claims checks as soon as the state receives federal guidance.

All questions can be answered at kcc.ky.gov.