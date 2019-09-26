Pest prevention tips for your home before the "fall invasion"

As temperatures inevitably start to get cooler, you may be excited to spend time outdoors -- but pests? They're trying to get inside.

Local pest exterminators had tips on how to pest-proof your home this season.

One of the big problems is making sure your home is properly sealed.

That goes for garage doors, air conditioning hookups, and any crevices in the foundation, because pests have a goal in mind.

"Pest need three things in life -- food, water and shelter. So once they get inside our home, they've got the shelter, so they're going to move towards the food and water," explained Charles Jones, service center manager for Arrow Exterminators. "So we're looking at mainly pests, when they get inside the home, head to the kitchen, bathroom, those type things."

Make sure to get dirty dishes rinsed off quickly to minimize potential food sources around your kitchen, and don't let your home get cluttered. That can create an attractive environment for uninvited guests.

When it comes to the home's exterior, keeping shrubbery and overgrowth away from the home plays an important role in keeping bugs away.

"Good tips for homeowners would be not to let leaves and debris like that accumulate because ticks, things like that can over winter just under a pile of leaves around your home, so those are good things to keep away from the house," explained Jimmy Blankenship, owner of Guarantee Pest Control.

Make sure water drains away from the house -- insects are attracted to moisture.

Spiders are the primary problem in cooler times -- but an important thing to keep in mind is that they feed on other insects, so getting rid of their food source can decrease the presence of spiders.