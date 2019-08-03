Pet Central's Zoo Day brings exotic animals to Bowling Green

Pet Central's Zoo Day brought exotic animals to Bowling Green Saturday.

A local breeder brought in a camel, donkey, and more to Pet Central to display their variety of exotic animals.

"The way we source our animals, we like to work with local breeders and places that are more sustainable," said Austin Day, President of Pet Central.

"When parents bring their kids in and introduce them to different animals from an early age, it seems to make them much more comfortable and I think going forward in life they don't have those phobias that a lot of adults have," Day said.

The Zoo Day also showcased their 16-foot-boa, Titus.

People got the opportunity to hold him, pet him, and take pictures.

"When I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian and what I love about the animals is because they're pretty," said 5-year-old Jezriel.

